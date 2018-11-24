Assembly Polls 2018: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally in Mandsaur and Chhatarpur today.

With only a few days of campaigning left for the electoral battle in four states, political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are expected to address different rallies today, garnering support for their party candidates.

In Mizoram, ruling Congress and opposition parties MNF and ZPM have also stepped up campaigning in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of ignoring development in Mizoram and said that the northeast has moved beyond shutdowns, guns and blockades. In Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, Mr Gandhi accused PM Modi of remaining silent over his government's failure to do anything substantial for farmers and the poor in the past four-and-half years.

Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will vote on November 28 while Rajasthan and Telangana will vote on December 7. Results for the elections in all the five states, including Chhattisgarh, will be announced on December 11.

Here are the LIVE updates from assembly elections campaigning: