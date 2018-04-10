Assam Woman Kicked, Her Hair Pulled By 'Moral Police'. They Made A Video

Police believe that the assault on the 22-year-old woman from the Garo community and her Muslim companion is a case of moral policing as the men thought the two were in a relationship and decided to take matters into their own hands.
"We have registered a case. 12 persons have been detained and we are trying to zero in on the main accused," said Amitabha Sinha, the top police officer in Goalpara told NDTV.
The police officer said the woman's marriage has been fixed and that she was going to a medical centre with the man when the drunk men spotted her, reported news agency PTI. The attackers sought an explanation from the woman for going out with another man, he said.
"See the gruesome way she was beaten. It is clear from the video that people were slapping her, kicking her in full public view and no one came forward to her," said women rights activist Jaynie Sangma from Meghalaya.
(With inputs from PTI)