Two siblings, minors, were today buried alive in a landslide in Assam's Goalpara town after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the area. Their dead bodies have been recovered from the debris.

The side walls of their house collapsed due to the landslide, burying the two minors alive under its debris. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team in Goalpara has recovered their bodies.

Six people have died so far in landslides across Assam in the past three days.