Assam BJP Ally Joins Congress-Led Coalition Before Elections

In a boost for the Congress-led coalition before next month's elections in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples' Front or BPF on Sunday announced that it was quitting the alliance headed by the ruling BJP and joining the opposition front.

"To work for Peace, Unity, and Development and to bring a stable government, free from corruption in Assam , the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with MAHAJATH. BPF shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP. In the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election BPF shall work hand to hand with Mahajath," BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary said in a statement on Facebook.

The BPF had won 12 of the state's 126 seats in the last assembly elections and joined the BJP-led alliance.

But late last year, the BJP dumped the BPF, and picked up a new partner to gain majority and rule the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), a self-governing body in the Bodo-dominated areas of Assam.

The BPF, which has three ministers in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led coalition government in the state, emerged as the single-largest party in the BTC polls in December, winning 17 seats in the 40-member body.

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, congratulated the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) for winning 12 seats and termed the party an "ally" in his tweet. Mr Sonowal announced that UPPL chief Pramod Boro will be the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) in the BTC.