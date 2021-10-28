Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To 'Punjab CM In Delhi, Delhi CM In Punjab' Tweet

Punjab Congress's aversion to former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after his break from the party and announcement of a likely alignment with the BJP, became evident once again today -- with a tweet from its former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar. Mr Jakhar -- a party veteran who keeps a low profile, pressed the "like" button to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's two-day visit to Punjab ahead of next year's assembly elections -- in the guise of a cryptic comment.

Pointing out that Amarinder Singh is in Delhi, Mr Jakhar tweeted, "Punjab CM in Delhi, Delhi CM in Punjab, yet again! Must say, at least one of them has got his timing right". Mr Kejriwal responded with a smile icon.

Late last evening, Amarinder Singh had announced his plans to visit Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Captain Amarinder will lead a non-political delegation of agricultural experts to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing Farmers' Protest," his media advisor Raveen Thukral had tweeted.

"I think I can help in finding a solution as I have been the chief minister of Punjab and am also an agriculturist," Mr Singh had told the media.

A resolution to the ongoing farmers' protest over the Centre's new farm laws is the big pre-condition to an alliance between the BJP and the new party to be formed by the former Chief Minster. This would be his second meeting with Amit Shah on the issue.

A resolution to the protest could count as a big plus for the former Chief Minister and the Akali factions with which he wants an alliance ahead of the polls. It will also have positive spin-offs for the BJP once the alliance comes through.

Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, has been reaping the benefits of the deep crisis within the Congress. Amarinder Singh had earlier quoted the party's in-house poll to say that AAP is making rapid inroad in the state.

In his current visit, Mr Kejriwal is also expected tofocus on the farmers whose support will be pivotal to the state elections. After having a party meeting, he is expected to meet the farmers and traders in Bhatinda and Mansa.