Arun Jaitley's Legal Advice Was Trusted Across Party Lines: Solicitor General

The Solicitor General said Arun Jaitley always left a lasting imprint on anyone he came in touch with.

With the passing away of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost a brilliant parliamentarian, an intelligent statesman and a legal luminary whose advise was trusted by all in public life across the political divide, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on Saturday.

Mr Jaitley, 66, who opted out of the Modi 2.0 government over health issues, died at AIIMS Delhi after being admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness.

"It is a great loss for the nation, the Indian polity and the legal fraternity," Mr Mehta told PTI, condoling the former Union Minister's demise.

The Solicitor General said Mr Jaitley always left a lasting imprint on anyone he came in touch with and as a senior advocate, guided his political and professional colleagues with mature legal advice and "stood by them during the most adverse circumstances".

"He will be remembered as a sane voice, a dependable friend, an intelligent statesman and a legal luminary whose sound legal advise was trusted by all persons in public life across the political divide," Mr Mehta added.

The Solicitor General described Mr Jaitley as "a human being with a golden heart, a statesman without malice against anyone, a senior advocate par excellence and an orator with the rare gift of articulation".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.