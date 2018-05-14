Arun Jaitley Undergoes Kidney Transplant Surgery At AIIMS

All India | | Updated: May 14, 2018 13:52 IST
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant at AIIMS today. (File Photo)

New Delhi:  Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant operation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS today, sources at the hospital said.

Arun Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. At 8 am this morning he was taken to the operation theatre for the surgery, sources told news agency PTI.

Mr Jaitley has been suffering from a kidney ailment, and has undergone dialysis for the last one month.

According to sources, nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo Hospital, also the brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Mr Jaitley, is part of the team performing the transplant.

The minister, who cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue next week, had confirmed his illness in a tweet on April 6. "I am being treated for kidney related problems and certain infections that I have contracted," he had tweeted.
 
Mr Jaitley did not elaborate but said he was "currently working from a controlled environment at home".

"The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me," he had said.

