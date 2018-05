Arun Jaitley Undergoes Kidney Transplant Surgery At AIIMS

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant at AIIMS today. (File Photo)

I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me. - Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 5, 2018

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant operation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS today, sources at the hospital said.Arun Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. At 8 am this morning he was taken to the operation theatre for the surgery, sources told news agency PTI.Mr Jaitley has been suffering from a kidney ailment, and has undergone dialysis for the last one month.According to sources, nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo Hospital, also the brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Mr Jaitley, is part of the team performing the transplant.The minister, who cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue next week, had confirmed his illness in a tweet on April 6. "I am being treated for kidney related problems and certain infections that I have contracted," he had tweeted.Mr Jaitley did not elaborate but said he was "currently working from a controlled environment at home". "The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me," he had said.In September 2014, Mr Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain because of a long-standing diabetic condition. The surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.