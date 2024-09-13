Arrest, Jail, Bail: Timeline Of Arvind Kejriwal-Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court today.

The Supreme Court today granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy case, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties of like amount.

Here is a timeline of events:

October 2023: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issues the first summons to Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy case.

November 2, 2023: Mr Kejriwal skips the first ED summons and attends a political rally in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh.

December 2023: Mr Kejriwal misses the second ED summons, dismissing it as "illegal and politically motivated."

January 2024: Mr Kejriwal skips the third ED summons, alleging a conspiracy by the Centre.

January 18, 2024: ED issues a fourth summons, requiring Mr Kejriwal to present himself for questioning.

February 2, 2024: Mr Kejriwal skips the fifth ED summons and a subsequent sixth summons, with his legal team raising concerns about the legality of the summons.

March 16, 2024: A sessions court grants bail to Mr Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the ED for failing to attend summonses.

March 21, 2024: Mr Kejriwal challenges the ED summonses in the Delhi High Court, which denies him protection from coercive action.

March 21m 2024: Mr Kejriwal appeals to the Supreme Court for protection from coercive action.

March 21, 2024: After missing nine ED summonses, Mr Kejriwal is arrested by ED.

May 10, 2024: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Mr Kejriwal until June 1, allowing him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

June 1, 2024: Mr Kejriwal files for interim bail in a Delhi court.

June 2, 2024: Mr Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar Jail as per the Supreme Court's order.

June 5, 2024: Delhi court denies Mr Kejriwal's plea for interim bail on medical grounds.

June 20, 2024: Delhi court grants regular bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case.

June 21, 2024: ED appeals to the Delhi High Court, which blocks Mr Kejriwal's release.

June 26, 2024: Mr Kejriwal is arrested by CBI.

September 5, 2024: The Supreme Court reserves its verdict on Mr Kejriwal's bail petitions, challenging his arrest and the denial of bail by the Delhi High Court.

September 13, 2024: The Supreme Court delivers its verdict, granting bail to Mr Kejriwal.

