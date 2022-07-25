5 Facts About Arpita Mukherjee, Aide Of Arrested Bengal Minister

Arpita Mukherjee was active in the Bengali and Odia film industries between 2008 and 2014. She was also a model.

She hails from a middle-class family in Belghoria in the northern suburbs of Kolkata and was into modelling since her college days.

After her father's death, she was married to a businessman from Jhargram but not much is known about the marriage as she returned to Kolkata.

She acted in the film "Partner" alongside Jeet in 2008 and starred in "Mama Bhagne" alongside Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee in 2009.