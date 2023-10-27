Another Blow To BJP In West Bengal, MLA Harakali Protiher Joins Trinamool

Harakali Protiher is a lawmaker from the Katulpur Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Bankura district

In yet another blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, its MLA Harakali Protiher switched to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday. Mr Protiher, who is a lawmaker from the Katulpur Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Bankura district, joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the presence of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"This move reflects a resounding commitment to serving the people and strengthening the unwavering ideals of Ma, Mati, and Manush," the TMC said in a post on its social media platforms.

"We wholeheartedly welcome him to the Trinamool Congress family. With this union, we stand united in our mission to bring positive change and progress to our communities. Together, we pledge to work tirelessly, hand in hand, for the betterment of Bengal!," the party added.

Today, in the presence of Nat'l GS Shri @abhishekaitc, Harakali Protiher, @BJP4Bengal MLA from Katulpur Assembly constituency, Bankura, joined hands with us.



This move reflects a resounding commitment to serving the people and strengthening the unwavering ideals of Ma, Mati, and… pic.twitter.com/BxMFFRy3K5 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 26, 2023

The BJP has so far chosen to remain silent on the development.

Bankura is a district where the BJP has done reasonably well, while the Trinamool Congress has been looking to regain lost ground in West Bengal.

The BJP has continued to lose MLAs since the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, when it won 77 seats and emerged as the main Opposition party.

As many as seven BJP MLAs have joined the TMC since 2021 and the effective strength of the party in the assembly currently stands at 67.

