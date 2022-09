Uttarakhand resort murder: Owner Pulkit Arya, employees Ankit and Saurabh in police custody.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today said the murder case of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh, will be tried in a fast-track court. He also announced Rs 25 lakh as compensation for the family of the Pauri-Garhwal teenager, who was killed allegedly by since-expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, who owns the resort, and two employees.