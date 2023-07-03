Anil Ambani Questioned In Alleged Foreign Exchange Violation Case: Sources

Industrialist Anil Ambani was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate today in an alleged case filed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, sources said. The chief of Reliance Group had reached the offices of the agency in Mumbai at 10 am and left after recording his statement.

Sources said this is a fresh case connected to investments in his companies.

In September last year, the Bombay High Court gave relief to Mr Ambani in connection with an alleged tax evasion case to the tune of Rs 420 crore, asking the Income Tax department not to take any coercive action against him.