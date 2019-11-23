'You Have Done It': Amruta Fadnavis Congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Amruta Fadnavis congratulated Devendra Fadnavis after took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Amruta Fadnavis congratulated her husband Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of the NCP minutes after they were administered the oath by the Maharashtra Governor on Saturday morning. With Mr Fadnavis's oath, the BJP made a sudden comeback to power in Maharashtra, a move that left the Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress stunned.

"Congratulations Shri @Dev_Fadnavis & Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks! You have done it!" she tweeted.

The twist in government formation came at a time when talks between the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

Congratulations Shri @Dev_Fadnavis & Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks ! You have done it ! — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) November 23, 2019

Mr Fadnavis's oath ceremony suddenly flashed on TV screens at around 8 am and hours before that, at 5:47 am, President's rule was after a signoff by President Ram Nath Kovind.

"Maharashtra needed a stable government, not a khichidi shaasan (mishmash government)," Devendra Fadnavis said after being sworn in as Chief Miniser for the second time, adding that the Shiv Sena "did not follow people's mandate".

"I thank NCP and Ajit Pawar for supporting us," he added on a deputy he had often criticized for corruption.

Devendra Fadnavis has to prove his majority by November 29, reports suggest.

Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, has been removed as leader of the NCP's legislative party. The action was taken shortly after Sharad Pawar, his uncle, indicated that his nephew Ajit Pawar had gone rogue and said that he had taken a "personal decision" not supported by the party.

"We are absolutely certain that the BJP-led government which is sworn in today does not have the numbers to pass a floor test. We completely back the Shiv Sena and want a government under Uddhav Thackeray," Sharad Pawar said at a joint press conference with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

