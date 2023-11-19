'If India Wins' Challenge Trends As World Cup Final Gets Underway

Cricket enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as the World Cup 2023 final is on. India has maintained a stellar record, not losing a single match throughout the tournament. Millions of fans are now eagerly rooting for India's victory in the final against Australia. Amidst this fervour, social media is abuzz with World Cup posts, and people are sharing unique ideas on what they plan to do if India wins.

Food delivery platform Zomato has announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that when India wins today, they will treat 10 people who like their post to free dinner.

They wrote, “If (crossed) when India wins the World Cup, 10 random people who like this tweet get free dinner.”

i̶f̶ when India wins the World Cup, 10 random people who like this tweet get free dinner — zomato (@zomato) November 19, 2023

Savings application Magicpin has also taken the "If India wins" challenge. They tweeted a picture of their office building with the text, “If India wins we'll hoist a GIANT 200 FOOT INDIA FLAG Right here on our office wall at IFFCO CHOWK, Gurgaon.”

If India wins we'll hoist a GIANT 200 FOOT INDIA FLAG Right here on our office wall at IFFCO CHOWK, Gurgaon ❤️ ????????????



Take the magicpin “If India wins” challenge ????#INDvAUSFinal#CWC23Finalpic.twitter.com/YKzWRG6L8V — magicpin (@mymagicpin) November 19, 2023

Someone wrote, “If India wins their 3rd ODI World Cup, I'll send an official Adidas customised jersey to 3 lucky winners who comment on this post.”

GIVEAWAY ALERT: If India wins their 3rd ODI World Cup, I'll a send an official adidas customised jersey to 3 lucky winners who comment on this post. ???????? #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/Td2WSi3afJ — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 19, 2023

“If India wins today's match, I will accept the proposal one of my followers on Twitter,“ penned an X user.

If India wins today's match, i will accept the proposal one of my followers on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/rKJdXuoePd — Dee ♥️ (@deeptantalizing) November 19, 2023

Another user said, “If India wins today's match, I will propose one of my followers on Twitter.”

If India wins today's match , i will propose one of my followers on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/mnzdj0ELQm — POOJA DUBEY (@poojavdubey) November 19, 2023

“If India wins, I will PLAN actions for my career projection for the next 8-12 months and EXECUTE with all my might and life,” read a tweet.

if india wins, i will PLAN actions for my career projection for the next 8-12 months and EXECUTE with all my might and life — Pooja Sanwal (@poojaasanwal) November 19, 2023

Who does not love a free mobile recharge? A person got thousands of reactions to his tweet by writing, “If India wins the World Cup, I will gift 1-year Jio/Airtel recharge to one of my followers replying to this tweet.”

If India wins the World Cup, I will gift 1 year Jio/Airtel recharge to one of my followers replying to this tweet. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 19, 2023

This X user made sure to find out what everyone would do if India wins. She wrote, “If India wins tom I'll stop crying. Your turn:” starting a thread of replies.

If india wins tom I'll stop crying. Your turn : — Ginniiii (@PahwaGinni) November 18, 2023

Many individuals replied to her tweet by saying, “If India wins, I'll quit my job”, “I will ask her out”, “I will stop wasting time on useless things”, and “I will quit pizza for a year.”

If India wins, I'll quit my job. — yashwanth somayajula (@yashone7) November 18, 2023

I will ask her out. — Siddesh.lens (@websidyn) November 18, 2023

If India wins I will stop wasting time on useless things, only focus on career that's it. — Kunwarpreet Singh (@kunwarpreetsi10) November 18, 2023

I will quit #pizza for a year — Ivar_ (@Prince__Vegeta2) November 19, 2023

Do you have any grand plans lined up if India wins?