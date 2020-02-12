Amid Indefinite Shutdown In Assam District, 5 Injured In Clashes

The supporters had gathered despite prohibitory orders in the area.

Violence broke out on Tuesday in Assam's Dima Hasao district, a tribal-dominated area, amid a call for indefinite shutdown by the North Cachar Hill Indigenous Peoples' Forum (NCHIPF). The NCHIPF have called for an indefinite shutdown as they demand a separate autonomous council by bifurcating the Dima Hasao district.

Clashes took place between bandh supporters and cops in some areas, leaving five people injured, said police sources. Cops had to resort to lathicharge, use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, officials added.

The supporters had gathered despite prohibitory orders in the area. They set a vehicle on fire and threw stones at government vehicles at many places.

Normal life was paralysed in Haflong, the district headquarters town and other places with markets, schools, colleges, business establishments, offices, banks and other installations remaining closed.

However, the impact was minimal in Maibong, Dyungbra and some other places in the district, news agency PTI reported.

While Dima Hasao is dominated by the Dimasa tribe and is administered by the Dima Hasao Autonomous district council ( DHAC), a powerful Non-Dimasa tribal group - NCHIPF - have been protesting as they demand a separate autonomous district with separate autonomous councils for the non-Dimasa community in the district.

Last week, at least three bandh supporters were injured in a clash with a group of bikers at Haflong town during a 12-hour shutdown.