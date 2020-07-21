Amarnath Yatra Cancelled This Year Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The iconic Amarnath Yatra, the annual Hindu pilgrimage to a Jammu and Kashmir shrine, will not take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the board that manages the place of worship informed today. This is the second year in a row that the pilgrimage would not be carried out - last year it was cancelled mid-way, days before the Centre announced its twin decisions to scrap Article-370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

"Based upon the circumstances, the Board decided with heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's Shri Amarnathji Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020," the Amarnath Shrine Board said in a statement.

Devotees can pay respects to the deity through live telecast, it said.

"The Board is aware of and respects the sentiments of millions of devotees and to keep the religious sentiments alive, the Board shall continue the Live Telecast/ Virtual Darshan of the morning and evening Aarti. Further, the traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice," it added.

The Supreme Court, in an order this month, had asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to take a decision on organising the pilgrimage taking in account the ground realities.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu presided over a meeting of the Board, which was attended by senior Union Territory officials and Board officials.

"The Board further discussed that pandemic has put the health administration system to its limit. The spike has been particularly very sharp in July. Health Workers and Security Forces are also getting infected and the focus of entire Medical, Civil and Police Administration at the moment is on containing the local transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health concerns are so serious that the strain on the health system, along with the diversion in resources to the Yatra, will be immense," the Board explained in the statement reasons to cancel the pilgrimage, attended by thousands of people every year.