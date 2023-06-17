'Alliance Possible,' Says Salman Khurshid. 'Photo-Op,' Says BJP Leader

Salman Khurshid and Sudhanshu Trivedi at NDTV conclave 'Umeedon Ka Pradesh - Uttar Pradesh'

Congress leader Salman Khurshid has said all options are on the table for the party for forming an alliance in Uttar Pradesh to face the next big election.

He said 20-21 parties will meet in Patna on June 23 and discuss the possibility of an alliance, who all can be a part of it and who are not incompatible.

"Right now what kind of alliance will be formed, but the aim is only to save democracy," Mr Khurshid said at the NDTV conclave 'Umeedon Ka Pradesh - Uttar Pradesh'.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, however, countered Mr Khurshid's comment on forming an alliance as something that will not work out.

"Even after the 2018 election, everyone took photographs. This is the method of opposition unity; it is very old," Mr Trivedi said, referring to the upcoming Patna meeting as a photo-op.