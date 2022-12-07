Gujarat Election Results 2022: All You Need To Know

Gujarat Election 2022: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. (File)

The BJP is looking for its seventh consecutive win in Gujarat, a state the party has ruled since 1995. The results of the Gujarat Assembly elections will be declared on December 8. This time, Gujarat will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. There are 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly and a party needs to win at least 92 seats to form a government in the state. The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Thursday, December 8, and people can watch all the live action on the Election Commission Of India's website and NDTV.com.

Q 1: How can I check the Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 online?

You can follow the live updates on the official website of the Election Commission of India and NDTV.com

Q 2: Where can I watch live TV coverage of the Gujarat Assembly election result 2022?

You can watch the minute-by-minute coverage of the big election day with our panel of experts on NDTV and NDTV.com

Q 3: How I can compare the Gujarat election results 2022 with the previous election results in 2017

The results of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election will be declared on Thursday, December 8. You can also check and compare the performances of all the political parties in 2017 by clicking here.

Q 4: How can I find live constituency-wise results online on the Gujarat Assembly election result 2022?

NDTV will bring you the constituency-wise results on its website. You can click here to know more.

Q 5: How can I find live party-wise results online on the Gujarat Assembly election result 2022?

To follow the party-wise coverage of the Gujarat Assembly election result, click on the link here.

Q 6: Where can I find the vote share percentage online on Gujarat Assembly election result 2022?

Click on the link to find the vote share percentage of all the parties contesting in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022.