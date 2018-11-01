Air India Increases Flight Services To Israel To Meet Tourist Demand

Air India will now operate the 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner five days a week (File)

National flag carrier Air India on Wednesday announced an increase in its flight services to Israel, as the number of Indian tourists visiting the Jewish nation has been growing steadily.

"With an increased demand on Air India's New Delhi-Tel Aviv flight services, India's national carrier has confirmed an increase in frequency on this sector, adding a fifth weekly flight starting November 26, 2018," Israel's Ministry of Tourism said in a statement.

Air India will now operate the 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner five days a week including Monday in addition to Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, it added.

Israeli carrier El Al introduced a new Boeing aircraft on its Mumbai-Tel Aviv route.

"The new airplane has a capacity of 279 seats in a four-class configuration and will cater to the rising demand from India," the statement said.

El Al is the only airline currently servicing the direct Mumbai-Tel Aviv sector with three weekly non-stop flights.

As many as 48,800 Indians visited Israel from January to September this year.