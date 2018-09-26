Air Force Vice Chief Accidentally Shoots Himself In Thigh, Is Stable

Air Marshal Deo is at a hospital and is stable, say reports.

The Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Shirish Baban Deo accidentally shot himself in the thigh on Wednesday.

Air Marshal Deo was rushed to the RR Hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery and his femur bone was set, say sources. He is said to be stable.

Air Marshal Deo had taken over as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff in July. He had replaced Air Marshal BS Dhanoa, who is now the Air Chief.

SB Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Air Force on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He has been Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of a major fighter base and commanded a Mig-21 Bison Squadron and a Signal Unit besides being the Chief Operating Officer of a forward base. As Station Commander of the Signal Unit he was actively involved in the induction of modern assets and sensors in the Air Force.