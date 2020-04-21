After Kerala, Punjab Receives Centre's Rebuke On Easing Restrictions

Punjab has allowed the opening of some activities prohibited in Home Ministry's April 15 order (File)

Punjab is the latest state to be told off by the centre for "diluting" coronavirus lockdown guidelines with decisions like designating the sale and servicing of air-conditioners as "essential". On Monday, the home ministry had written a sharp letter to Kerala for allowing restaurants, book shops and barber shops to reopen in parts of the state.

Punjab has allowed the opening of some activities prohibited in the April 15 order of the home ministry, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has said in a letter to the Punjab government, ordering "strict compliance" with central guidelines.

"...additional activities allowed by the Punjab government, include the distribution of books by bookshops to schools and college students and to treat the sale of ACs, air coolers, fans and their repair shops as essential goods or services," says the letter, stating that this amounts to dilution of home ministry guidelines.

The letter reminds Punjab, ruled by Congress's Amarinder Singh, that the Supreme Court had asked all states to comply with central orders "in letter and spirit in the interest of public safety".

On Sunday, the government said in a letter that states and union territories cannot "dilute" its guidelines on the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus and said states cannot allow their own activities during this period. They can be more stringent if they want, it said.

Ajay Bhalla wrote on Sunday after some states made their own list of essential activities and announced relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Kerala announced the easing of restrictions in two zones, allowing private vehicles movement on an odd-even basis and dine-in services at hotels.

Local workshops, barber shops, two passengers in the backseat of cars and pillion riders on two-wheelers would also be allowed in specific zones, said the Left-led government in Kerala. It also said bus travel could be allowed for short journeys within some towns and take-away counters could function until 8 pm.