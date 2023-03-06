After BJP's Win, Over 600 Incidents Of Violence In Tripura, Alleges CPI(M)

A large number of properties, including rubber gardens, were destroyed, the CPI(M) alleged.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged that 668 incidents of violence have taken place in Tripura after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power for the second time in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The CPI(M), which emerged as the third largest party in the Tripura election, said three people were killed, and over 100 people suffered injuries in the incidents.

A large number of properties, including rubber gardens, were destroyed in the state, the CPI(M) alleged.

The CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury accompanied former minister Tapan Chakraborty and Left Convener Narayan Kar on Sunday and apprised the state Chief Secretary about the prevailing situation in Tripura.

"A reign of terror came after the BJP came to power in Tripura in March of 2018, and it was in control for a few days because the model code of conduct was in place due to the elections," Mr Chaudhury said.

"Thousands, including women and children, have left their homes and have taken shelter in the jungle and outside the state due to a series of attacks since March 2," Mr Chaudhury alleged.

"Goons of BJP are violating the prohibitory orders under section 144 and are attacking people and burning their houses and properties," he added.