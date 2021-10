Adani Group Takes Over Management Of Jaipur International Airport

The company took over the airport at 12:00 am Monday.

Adani Group on Monday took over the responsibilities of the Jaipur International Airport from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The airport has been leased out to the group by the government of India for a period of 50 year.

Airport director JS Balhara handed over a symbolic key of the airport to Chief Airport Officer Adani Jaipur International Ltd Vishnu Jha in the presence of other officials.

A momentous ceremony captured in time! We are pleased to announce that Jaipur International Airport is now a #GatewayToGoodness. We are privileged to serve the city of Jaipur all while curating unforgettable travel memories for our passengers.#JaipurInternationalAirport#Jaipurpic.twitter.com/NdBIfchZP7 — Jaipur International Airport (@Jaipur_Airport) October 10, 2021

Balhara said that the company will work on the operations, management and development of the Jaipur airport through PPP mode.