Adani Foundation Launches World's First Skill Centre In Metaverse

Adani Saksham completed seven years today since its launch in 2016. (Representational)

The Adani Foundation's skill development vertical has set a major milestone by becoming the world's first skill centre to enter the Metaverse.

Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC), or Adani Saksham, which completed seven years today since its launch on May 16, 2016, has begun its Metaverse journey with two courses.

The not-for-profit company, which aims to skill India's youth and contribute towards nation building, said that with this milestone it is furthering its mission of using cutting-edge technology to train future-ready professionals.

"With Metaverse, ASDC is stepping into an exciting phase where knowledge, skills, and technology converge to create an immersive educational experience through virtual classrooms," the company said in a release.

The ASDC has prioritized courses like General Duty Assistant to support the healthcare and hospital industry, and Fire Safety in the Metaverse, it said, adding that more courses will be added in due course of time.

"This is a game-changer, equipping trainees with a deep understanding of their chosen field, going well beyond the restrictions of a physical space. Learners at 40 Adani Skill Development Centres across 13 states in India will be able to enrol for these courses in metaverse," ASDC said.

The company will also make the courses available worldwide so that anyone can enrol using a computer.

The Adani Foundation is the community support and engagement arm of the Adani Group which is dedicated to making strategic social investments to achieve sustainable outcomes across India. It operates in 5,753 villages across 19 states.