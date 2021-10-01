Abandoned Baby Found In Karnataka's Belagavi May Be Victim Of Black Magic

The police have released her photo to see if she is a native of neighbouring Maharashtra or Telangana.

The identity of a two-year-old girl found in Karnataka's Belagavi last week remains a mystery even now despite the police launching a massive manhunt. Some farmers found her wrapped in a piece of cloth and abandoned in a sugarcane field.

The child, found on September 24 in Belagavi's Halyal village in northern Karnataka, had several burn marks, particularly those of cigarette butts, even on her private parts. Preliminary investigation, however, does not show sexual assault.

The pattern of burn marks indicates black magic, according to police sources. Medical examination has also revealed traces of chemicals found on her wounds, confirming the presence of materials usually used in black magic.

The girl is now being treated at the Belagavi district hospital and has regained consciousness, but is unable to give an account of the incident due to her age. The police have provided her photograph, to be shared widely in Karnataka and bordering states such as Maharashtra and Telangana, for her identification.

They have been gathering information from neighbouring districts and states on missing children of her age, but there's been no progress so far.

"She is still to be identified," said Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, who has been personally monitoring the case.