AAP's Raghav Chadha Banks On 'Rajinder Nagar Ka Beta' Tag In Delhi Polls

Raghav Chadha is the AAP candidate from Rajinder Nagar assembly seat

Balancing herself carefully on a chair outside her two-room home in Pandav Nagar, 70-year-old Mitra Devi combed her hair and soaked up the winter sun as election campaign vehicles passed by. Having spent her life in the neighbourhood, Ms Devi said she never thought of travelling far outside Delhi "until my son" and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took her on a pilgrimage to Shirdi in Maharashtra.

As much as the elderly in Pandav Nagar praise the Kejriwal government for its pilgrimage scheme, they rue the lack of development under party MLA Vijender Garg Vijay. Pandav Nagar comes under Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency.

Residents complained of dirty water supply, overflowing sewers and potholes. The lanes of Budh Nagar, another neighbourhood under the constituency, have wires creeping dangerously overhead.

Provided with the negative feedback, the ruling AAP has replaced Mr Garg with Raghav Chadha, a chartered accountant who lives in New Rajinder Nagar, in this election. Mr Chadha is pitted against BJP veteran RP Singh, a 58-year-old advertising professional from the same neighbourhood, and Congress's Rocky Tuseed, the youngest candidate in the February 8 election.

Mr Chadha, who is seeking votes as "Rajinder Nagar Ka Beta", said this election's narrative is "Kejriwal vs who". "The fight is between AAP and BJP. Congress is non-existent and BJP is far behind us," he said. "From Pandav Nagar to Karol Bagh, these are the areas where I have lived all my life. I have been given an opportunity to make my birthplace my workplace," he said.

Mr Tuseed, 25, and Mr Chadha, 31, are fighting their first assembly election. Mr Chadha last year unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from south Delhi.

Mr Tuseed, a former president of the Delhi University Students' Union, comes from the Jat-dominated pocket of Dasghara, around 3 km from New Rajinder Nagar.

Mr Singh, the BJP's Sikh face, is also the party's national secretary and often represents it on media debates. He won from the constituency in the 2013 Delhi polls, but lost to Mr Garg in 2015.

Mr Chadha and Mr Singh are Punjabis, who constitute over 40 per cent of the constituency population.

"We cannot count how many representations we made to municipal corporation officials and the local MLA, but we got hollow promises," said Hari Prakash, a resident.

BJP's Mr Singh said when people elected him in 2013, he sanctioned Rs 40 crore for management of drains. "The AAP MLA (elected in 2015) never bothered about it... The project is stuck." Mr Singh said dirty water and overflowing sewers is a major issue in areas with slums such as Loha Mandi, Naraina village, Budh Nagar, and Pandav Nagar.