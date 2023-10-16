AAP To Make Electoral Debut In Northeast By Contesting Mizoram Polls

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has decided to make electoral debut in the northeast by contesting in the Mizoram assembly polls. Rajesh Sharma, AAP's northeast in-charge, told reporters in Delhi today that the decision to expand the organisation and contest elections in the northeastern states was made on Sunday at a meeting with Mr Kejriwal. A coordination committee and a northeast cell will be formed for organisational expansion.

"AAP will also participate in the upcoming Mizoram assembly elections. The details of the number of seats contested and the constituencies will be provided by the state committee, and an announcement regarding it will be made soon," Mr Sharma said.

People in the northeast are grappling with various issues, including education, healthcare, inflation, and unemployment, and they believe that AAP can provide solutions to these problems, he said.

The northeast faces a multitude of issues, including rampant corruption and nepotism. The Chief Ministers in these states often treat the state as their family estate, and government contracts are typically awarded to their family members and friends, he said.

Government schools, hospitals, and roads are in poor condition and inflation is on the rise. Unemployment is a significant problem. Addressing these issues has become crucial, he added.

After witnessing the party's track record in Delhi and Punjab, the people of the northeast believe that only AAP can accomplish these tasks, Mr Sharma said. So they want AAP to expand its organisation and participate in elections in all the northeastern states.

In states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Manipur, where the BJP is in power, they have initiated divisive politics in a forceful manner, he said, "by dividing communities and stoking tensions, including conflicts like the Kuki-Meitei dispute".

"This has left the people of the northeast quite distressed because they never support this kind of politics. That's why the AAP is determined to expand its organisation with full force in the northeastern states," he added.