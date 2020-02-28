AAP's Raghav Chadha Appointed Vice Chairman Of Delhi Jal Board, Atishi Gets New Role Too

Raghav Chadha has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board.

Days after they were passed over for the Delhi cabinet in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's new term, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced new roles for two of its most prominent young faces.

While newly-elected AAP MLA Raghav Chadha has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, his colleague Atishi has been made in-charge of the party in Goa.

Mr Chadha, 32, is a first time MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar constituency and will be replacing party colleague Dinesh Mohaniya.

Ms Atishi won Delhi's Kalkaji constituency against BJP's Dharambir Singh by over 11,000 votes. A former education advisor to Delhi government, Ms Atishi is credited for reforms brought out by the AAP dispensation in state government schools.

Mr Chadha, one of the most known AAP faces on national television, won the Rajinder Nagar constituency with a margin of 20,085 votes against BJP's Sardar RP Singh.

Mr Chadha is a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the AAP and a national spokesperson of the party.

A chartered accountant by profession, Mr Chadha replaces Dinesh Mohaniya, who was appointed as Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board in July 2015 after the AAP government came to power in Delhi for the first time.

The Rajinder Nagar MLA will be a deputy to Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, who serves as the chairman of Delhi Jal Board.