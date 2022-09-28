AAP's Amanatullah Khan Gets Bail 2 Weeks After Arrest In Waqf Board Case

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was granted bail today in a case related to alleged illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan had been arrested by the anti-corruption branch (ACB) on September 16 after a raid at his home.

The officials had seized Rs 24 lakh and two illegal weapons from his home. The search team, the ACB said, was attacked by his relatives and supporters outside the residence.

The ACB has alleged that while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, Khan illegally recruited 32 people violating guidelines.

Further, it was alleged that as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism.

Khan is one of the several AAP leaders under the scanner of investigative agencies.