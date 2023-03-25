AAP Minister Harjot Singh Bains Marries Senior Police Officer Jyoti Yadav In Punjab

Congratulatory messages poured in for the minister and the IPS officer.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harjot Singh Bains got married to IPS officer Jyoti Yadav on Saturday. Harjot Singh Bains is currently serving as Punjab's education minister in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government. IPS Jyoti Yadav of the Punjab cadre is posted as superintendent of police in Mansa district.

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan tweeted a photo of the newlyweds where they are seen in traditional wedding outfits at a gurdwara. Congratulating Harjot Singh Bains, Mr Balyan wrote, “Youngest and hard working minister in Punjab government”. He further gave best wishes to the minister for “entering a new chapter in life”. “May God bless you both always,” he added.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the minister and the IPS officer.

“Congratulations Harjot Paaji,” a person wrote.

Harjot Singh Bains is a first-time legislator from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in the Rupnagar district. The 32-year-old hails from Gambhirpur village in Anandpur Sahib and is an advocate by profession. Mr Bains earlier led the AAP's youth wing in Punjab.

He contested the 2017 elections from the Sahnewal Assembly constituency but did not win.

The minister obtained a BA LLB (Hons) degree from Panjab University in Chandigarh in 2014. He also received a certificate in International Human Rights Law from the London School of Economics in 2018.

Jyoti Yadav hails from Gurugram, Haryana, and was in news last year after she got into a public argument with AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina. The MLA had accused the IPS officer of conducting a search operation in her assembly without her knowledge.