AAP Claims Arvind Kejriwal's Car Attacked By BJP Workers, Party Hits Back

A stone was thrown at Arvind Kejriwal's car, which his party has blamed on the BJP, as the AAP leader was campaigning across the city for the February 5 Delhi polls, sparking the latest flashpoint between the ruling party and the BJP.

BJP's Parvesh Verma, the challenger against Mr Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, alleged that the former Delhi Chief Minister's car hit two BJP workers.

"Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal," the AAP, which has been ruling Delhi since 2013, posted on X within minutes of the attack on its leader.

The AAP further alleged that BJP's Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, got his supporters to attack the AAP leaderformer to stop him from campaigning, adding that the people of Delhi will give a befitting reply.

"The goons of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma targeted Arvind Kejriwal with stones so that he could not campaign. Listen BJP, Arvind Kejriwal is not going to back down because of your cowardly attack on him. The people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply," the AAP posted on X.

Manish Sisodia, Mr Kejriwal's party colleague, was quick to condemn the BJP over the attack.

"If you don't have the courage to fight against the work of Arvind Kejriwal, then you got your goons to attack him. There cannot be any more cheap and low level politics than what BJP is doing. BJP should understand that the public will now give you a befitting reply for this brick," Mr Sisodia said.

A black SUV, shows a video, is surrounded by security men on either side as a few protesters try and obstruct the car's way. A big stone comes flying from one end, hits the roof of the car, in which Mr Kejriwal is seated, and falls away, shows the video.

हार के डर से बौखलाई BJP, अपने गुंडों से करवाया अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर हमला‼️



BJP प्रत्याशी प्रवेश वर्मा के गुंडों ने चुनाव प्रचार करते वक्त अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर ईंट-पत्थर से हमला कर उन्हें चोट पहुंचाने की कोशिश की ताकि वो प्रचार ना कर सकें।



बीजेपी वालों, तुम्हारे इस कायराने… pic.twitter.com/ltFAIqt12F — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2025

Parvesh Verma, in his defence, has blamed Mr Kejriwal of high-handedness, alleging that the AAP leader's car hit BJP workers.

"The car of Arvind Kejriwal hit a BJP worker. The leg of the worker is broken and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health...This is very shameful...," said Mr Verma.

#WATCH Delhi: On AAP alleging attack on the convoy of Arvind Kejriwal, BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma says, "The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady… pic.twitter.com/63CAwqOVPK — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025

"Local youth asked about jobs and Arvind Kejriwal hit them with his car," claimed Mr Verma, adding that this is "clearly an attempt to murder" and the BJP will be filing charges against Mr Kejriwal.

On Wednesday, amid intelligence reports that a pro-Khalistan group is plotting an attack against Arvind Kejriwal, the three-time chief minister said that "God will save him" and he is destined to live as long as his "lifeline" allows.

Mr Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, has a comprehensive protection detail comprising 63 personnel, including a pilot, escort teams, close protection staff and search-and-frisk units. Additionally, 15 uniformed personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are deployed for his protection.

In November last, a man threw liquid on Arvind Kejriwal, who was on a padyatra in the city. At the time, the AAP had alleged that the attacker was linked to the BJP.