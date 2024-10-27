9 Injured In Stampede At Bandra Railway Station In Mumbai

The condition of seven people is stable while two have suffered critical injuries.

Nine people were injured in a stampede at Bandra railway station in Mumbai when passengers tried to board the train heading toward Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The condition of seven people is stable while two have suffered critical injuries. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the stampede occurred due to the festive rush before Diwali.

Train number 22921 from Bandra to Gorakhpur came at platform number 1 of the station and a large number of passengers gathered at the platform to board the rush. Sources told NDTV that the train the weekly train the Gorakhpur was re-scheduled and had to depart at 5:10 am. But after it was re-scheduled the train arrived late at the platform. Around 3 am, a huge rush was seen at the platform and passengers tried to board the general compartment of the train which led to a stampede.

Visuals showed blood on the floor and injured being taken on stretchers by Railway Police personnel and other passengers.

A video showed a Railway cop taking an injured passenger on his shoulder. Another video showed two men lying on the floor with blood stains on their clothes. Two people came running with a stretcher and took the man out.

In the background, five people were escorting an injured out of the station, with a large cloth acting as a stretcher.

A man was also seen sitting on a bench, with his shirt torn off, and looked visibly in pain.

The BMC said in an update said the situation is under control at the railway station and the injured have been taken to Bhabha Hospital.

A passenger suffered a spinal fracture and a few passengers had fractures in their leg. Meanwhile, two injured have been discharged from the hospital, sources said.