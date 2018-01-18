8-Year-Old Dies In Crossfire During Encounter In UP's Mathura The UP government has promised action in the case and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the boy.

Share EMAIL PRINT Boy, 8, was killed during an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura Mathura: An eight-year boy was killed after he was caught in a crossfire between the police and alleged criminals near Uttar Pradesh's Mathura late last evening.



A bullet hit Madhav Bharadwaj in the head during a shootout between police and alleged criminals, who were, according to the police, involved in a recent robbery and were hiding in Mohanpura village, about 450 kms from the state capital Lucknow. However, it was not clear if the bullet that hit Madhav was from a police weapon or one used by the shooters.



The police team reportedly tried to negotiate with the alleged criminals but they started firing which led to the encounter. A senior police official said that a case has been registered based on a complaint by the boy's family.



The alleged criminals also fled from the spot. Significantly, no police personnel who were part of the encounter team were present at the incident site.



The UP government has promised action in the case and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the boy.



Since Yogi Adityanath took over as UP chief minister last year in March, at least 32 people have been killed in over 900 encounters. The Chief Minister and top police officials have repeatedly spoken about strict action against criminals in the state, blaming the previous Akhilesh Yadav government for going soft on them.



An eight-year boy was killed after he was caught in a crossfire between the police and alleged criminals near Uttar Pradesh's Mathura late last evening.A bullet hit Madhav Bharadwaj in the head during a shootout between police and alleged criminals, who were, according to the police, involved in a recent robbery and were hiding in Mohanpura village, about 450 kms from the state capital Lucknow. However, it was not clear if the bullet that hit Madhav was from a police weapon or one used by the shooters.The police team reportedly tried to negotiate with the alleged criminals but they started firing which led to the encounter. A senior police official said that a case has been registered based on a complaint by the boy's family.The alleged criminals also fled from the spot. Significantly, no police personnel who were part of the encounter team were present at the incident site. The UP government has promised action in the case and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the boy.Since Yogi Adityanath took over as UP chief minister last year in March, at least 32 people have been killed in over 900 encounters. The Chief Minister and top police officials have repeatedly spoken about strict action against criminals in the state, blaming the previous Akhilesh Yadav government for going soft on them.