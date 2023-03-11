7-Year-Old Raped By Drunk Man In Bihar On Holi, Her Friend Injured

A seven-year-old girl was raped by a drunk man on Holi in a Bihar school toilet while her friend was injured as she resisted the rape bid, the police said.

The two girls were returning from the market at their village in Begusarai district when they decided to stop at a school to enjoy a swing ride.

The man approached them and took them to the school toilet where he raped the seven-year-old, officials said.

He then tried to rape her nine-year-old friend and bit her cheek when she resisted, they added.

After raping the child, Chotu Kumar threw her in bushes near the school. She was rescued by the locals after the injured girl managed to escape and inform locals about the incident.

Police said Chotu Kumar has been arrested and a case registered.

"We reached the crime scene as soon as we received the information and arrested the accused," said Nishit Priya, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Begusarai.