7 Killed In Dumper Truck, Three-Wheeler Collision In Madhya Pradesh

At least seven persons were killed and ten others injured in a collision between a dumper truck and a three-wheeler goods vehicle in Jabalpur district on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Those dead included four men and three women, said Jabalpur district collector Deepak Saxena.

"The injured persons include six men and four women," he said, adding that the incident occurred on the Sihora-Majhgawan road.

All those dead and injured were residents of neighbouring Pratappur village.

The injured were rushed to Sihora Hospital.

