6-Year-Old Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With Lamp Post In Maharashtra

The police said the incident was reported around 11.46 pm on Friday.

A six-year-old was fatally electrocuted while another was injured after coming into contact with a lamp post in Vakola, the police said on Saturday.

According to a hospital statement, the six-year-old was declared dead at the hospital while the 5-year-old's condition was said to be stable.

The victim was identified as Teharin Parvin Mohd Iftekhar, a resident of Chaitanya Colony near the Neha building in Vakola.

The police said the incident was reported around 11.46 pm on Friday.

The children were electrocuted after coming into contact with a lamp post and were rushed to VN Desai hospital in Mumbai where one of them was declared brought dead, informed the police.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)