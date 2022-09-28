6-Month-Old Boy Rescued Hours After Kidnap In Kashmir's Kishtwar District

Police had earlier in the day said a burqa clad woman had kidnapped the baby

Barely a few hours after a six-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped from the district government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police rescued him and also arrested the woman abductor, officials said.

Police had earlier in the day said a burqa clad woman had kidnapped the baby boy and had circulated the alleged kidnapper's pictures which they obtained from CCTV footage. They had also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for those helping them in tracing the child.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain Bhat said the baby was rescued from Kishtwar itself and he thanked the people and the media for the support.

The accused has been taken into custody and she is being investigated, the SSP said.

The locals raised pro-police slogans for rescuing the baby within hours.

