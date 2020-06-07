5 Terrorists Killed In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian By Security Forces

Five terrorists have been killed in Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian district in an encounter with security forces during a joint operation.

"Five terrorists have been eliminated in operation Reban in Shopian," defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said good drills ensured no collateral damage took place during the operation.

A police official said the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired at a search party of the forces, which retaliated.

The operation ran on for over six hours during which the security personnel also faced stone throwing. The situation was brought under control by additional forces and suspending internet.

According to reports, the security forces had asked the terrorists to lay down their weapons and surrender. The terrorists, however, fired at the forces and were killed in retaliatory firing.

A Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Farooq Asad Nalli, and a foreign national is among the terrorists killed.

A large number of arms and ammunition have also been found.

Last month, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

With inputs from PTI