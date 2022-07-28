5 Kg Heroin, Dropped By Drone, Seized From Near Pak Border In Punjab

Various police teams are working to trace the smugglers, police said. (Representational)

Five kilogram of heroin dropped by a drone from Pakistan was seized in Amritsar on Wednesday, police said.

Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said police recovered heroin packets from a school, located close to the Indo-Pak border.

Various police teams are working to trace the smugglers who were supposed to retrieve the consignment, sent from Pakistan, police said.

