5 Facts On Atiq Ahmed, UP Gangster Found Guilty In Kidnapping Case

Here are the top 5 facts on Atiq Ahmad:
A former MP, Atiq Ahmad is accused in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.
His name hit headlines this February after Umesh Pal's was shot dead outside his Prayagraj home.
Ahmad, 61, has said that he has no motive to kill Umesh Pal, who was complainant in a separate case against him, since the hearing was to end in next month and there was nothing left to be done by Umesh Pal in the trial of that matter.
He has recently moved the Supreme Court for protection claiming that he and his family have been falsely "roped in" the case.
He was moved to the Gujarat jail on the directions of the Supreme Court after he was accused of engineering the kidnapping of a real estate businessman while in jail. He has been lodged in the Sabarmati central jail since June 2019.
Post a comment