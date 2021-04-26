5 Die In Haryana Allegedly Due To Oxygen Shortage, 3rd Incident In State

Families of the patients protested outside the Hisar hospital.

Protests broke out at a hospital in Haryana's Hisar district today after five coronavirus patients died this morning and their families alleged that the shortage of medical oxygen led to the deaths. This is the third such incident in the last 24 hours in the state.

Four patients died at a private hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday, and four patients died at a hospital Rewari, about 330 km from the state's capital Chandigarh, allegedly due to the shortage of medical oxygen. A district-level probe has been ordered in both the cases.

As India sees an alarming surge in Covid cases, SOS messages have been sent out by several top hospitals in Delhi. On Friday, 25 patients died at a hospital in the national capital due to low oxygen pressure.

Like the rest of the country, Haryana too has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases. More than 10,000 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 4.24 lakh.

Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Sunday directed deputy commissioners to constitute a committee of senior officers that will deal with the allocation and medical oxygen supply to all government and private hospitals in their districts.

"We have been told by the family members that there was oxygen shortage due to which five people have died. As per Covid protocols, the health department has taken away the bodies," police officer Rajbir Singh told reporters today, referring to the Hisar incident.

In Gurgaon, the hospital has denied reports on alleged oxygen shortage. "These patients had severe Covid. Although, we are facing a crunch in oxygen supplies, in the case of these patients, it was not that we ran out of oxygen supply. Being critically ill, their oxygen saturation levels dropped sharply. The doctors tried their best to revive them, but unfortunately, they passed away," a hospital official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

With 3.52 lakh cases and 2,812 deaths, India saw a new record high today. More than 10 lakh cases have been reported in the last 72 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the second wave of COVID-19 has "shaken the country". The government is everything it can to support the states in the fight against coronavirus, he added.