4-Storey Building Collapses In Lucknow, Several Feared Trapped

Some people are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Lucknow

Eight people are feared trapped under rubble after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow today.

An earthquake had been reported across northern India earlier in the day, though officials are yet to check if the tremors had weakened the old building, sources said.

At least four families are believed to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building in Lucknow's Hazratganj, officials at the site said.

Three people have been rescued.

Hazratganj is dotted with old buildings. The one that collapsed today was known as Alaya Apartments.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak is on the spot, overseeing search and rescue work involving teams of the state and national disaster response force.