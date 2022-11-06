4 Domestic Helps Rob Rajasthan Businessman Of Crores, Flee In His Car

The car was found abandoned at the Kuchaman area in Nagaur district, police said. (Representational)

Four domestic helps, hired without police verification, robbed their employer's house in Jodhpur after serving them food laced with sedatives, officials said on Sunday.

The four accused, including a woman, decamped with cash and jewellery worth crores from handicraft businessman Ashok Chopra's house on Saturday , they said, adding that they also took his car while escaping.

The car was found abandoned at the Kuchaman area in Nagaur district, police said.

All the accused are from Nepal. Two of them had been called by the maid named Laxmi and were hired with fake identities, police said.

While executing the robbery, the accused broke the CCTV cameras installed in the house and locked all gates using remote controls. They also took away mobile phones of the victims, police said.

DCP (East) Amrita Duhan said a report has been filed on the complaint of the businessman's daughter.

The businessman and his two drivers are yet to recover fully from the effect of the sedatives, Ms Duhan said.

Mr Chopra was with his younger daughter Ankita, his mother and grandson apart from two drivers when the incident happened, police said.

"Four house-aides, including a female, gave them (victims) spiked food on Saturday night except the businessman's mother and grandson and fled with huge amount of jewellery and cash,", said Duhan.

Laxmi had been employed to take care of Chopra's mother about four years back while the others had been hired barely two-three months back, police said.

"The four domestic helps are the prime accused but we cannot rule out the involvement of some outsider in this incident," Ms Duhan said.

She said no police verification was done of any of these accused and all had come through an agency from Delhi.

