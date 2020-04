Coronavirus: More than 1,700 people have recovered.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in India has climbed to 13,835, with 1,076 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The highly infectious COVID-19 has killed 452 in the country, government data shows.

More than 1,700 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals so far with the biggest spike coming in the last day.