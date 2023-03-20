3 Prisoners Escape From Kurukshetra District Jail: Police

Three prisoners escaped from the Kurukshetra district jail, officials said. (Representational)

Three prisoners escaped from the Kurukshetra district jail from an area where maintenance work was underway, officials said on Monday.

One of them was arrested on Monday, they said.

Three prisoners -- Rohit Kumar, Rajat Kumar and Sabar Ali -- fled from the Kurukshetra district jail on Sunday evening. A case was registered at Thanesar city police station in connection with the matter, the police said.

Ali was caught on Monday, they said.

A senior Jail Department official, who visited the prison to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the incident, told reporters that the three prisoners were drug addicts and had been arrested in cases of theft.

They took advantage of ongoing maintenance work in the jail to escape, he said, adding that responsibility will be fixed for this negligence on the part of the jail authorities after an inquiry.

A manhunt is underway to arrest the other two prisoners, the police said.

