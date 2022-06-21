3 Paramilitary Personnel Killed In Maoist Ambush In Odisha

The Maoists attacked troops who were involved in a road opening task. (Representational)

Three CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush at a security post in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday, officials said.

The personnel killed in action included a jawan and two assistant sub-inspector rank of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Maoists attacked the troops, who were involved in a road opening task, using improvised and crude barrel grenade launchers, they said quoting preliminary inputs.

