3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam's Dhubri, No Deaths Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 occurred in Assam's Dhubri district in the early hours of Sunday, an official statement said.

National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 3:01 am at a depth of 17 Km.

Taking to X (former Twitter), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 03:01:33 IST, Lat: 26.08 and Long: 90.05, Depth: 17 Km, Location: Dhubri, Assam, India."

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Monday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-09-2023, 08:35:54 IST, Lat: 31.07 & Long: 77.98, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a post on X.

Mild earthquakes measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts in September.

