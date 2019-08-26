22 Senior Tax Officers Facing Corruption Charges Made To Retire: Sources

At least 22 senior tax officers have been forced into retirement for alleged corruption, sources said

At least 22 senior tax officers have been forced into retirement for their alleged roles in corruption cases and links with other charges, sources said today, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a newspaper the centre was aware of "some black sheep in the tax administration".

In a similar move in June, 27 high-ranking Indian Revenue Service officers, including 12 from the Central Board of Direct Taxes, were given compulsorily retirement after they were named in alleged corruption cases.

The latest action is in line with what PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Independence Day and also in his interview with The Economic Times earlier this month, sources said. "Some black sheep in the tax administration may have misused their powers and harassed taxpayers, either by targeting honest assesses or by taking excessive action for minor or procedural violations. We have recently taken the bold step of compulsorily retiring a significant number of tax officials, and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour," PM Modi had said.

According to sources, the names of the 22 tax officers who have been forced into retirement are: KK Uikey, SR Parate, Kailash Verma, KC Mandal, MS Damor, RS Gogiya, Kishore Patel, JC Solanki, SK Mandal, Govind Ram Malviya, AU Chhapargare, S Asokaraj, Deepak M Ganeyan, Pramod Kumar, Mukesh Jain, Navneet Goyal, Achintya Kumar Pramanicik, VK Singh, DR Chaturvedi, D Ashok, Leela Mohan Singh and VP Singh.

