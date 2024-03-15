20th KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition Held In Delhi

Advocate Gautam Khazanchi gave the concluding remarks and the vote of thanks.

The Campus Law Centre at Delhi University on Friday hosted the KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition, commemorating its 20th Anniversary. The event was established in 2005 in honour of the late Senior Advocate KK Luthra.

This year, the competition witnessed an impressive turnout, with 72 universities and colleges from India and abroad showcasing their advocacy skills. Among these, were universities from Singapore, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Zimbabwe.

The event was attended by Justice Hima Kohli of the Supreme Court as the Chief Guest, and Suryaprakash V Raju, Additional Solicitor General of the Supreme Court, as the Guest of Honour.

Mr Raju, in his speech, appreciated the organisers and the Luthra family for holding and hosting the moot beautifully for the past 20 years. He advised students on law practices and also shared his experience as a trial advocate.

Justice Kohli shared in her speech fond memories of her time in the campus law centre as a law student. She said a lawyer should think carefully and then speak, and to speak with confidence and not ramble on. She concluded her speech with the quote from Thomas Jefferson: "I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it."

Advocate Gautam Khazanchi gave the concluding remarks and the vote of thanks.