Holi 2023: Know The Date, Rituals And History Of Holika Dahan

Holika is one of the most vibrant festivals in India, celebrated with great zeal and fervour. Holika Dahan also know as Choti Holi is a major part of this festival. The rituals involve lighting a symbolic bonfire a day before people smear colours on each other on Holi. The sacred fire is a crucial part of the celebrations and marks the triumph of good over evil.

Holika Dahan Date

Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be observed on the evening of March 7 this year. The Holika Dahan muhurat begins at 6:24 pm and ends at 8:51 pm, according to Drik Panchang.

Holi will be played on March 8.

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 4:17 pm on March 6 and end at 6:09 pm on March 7.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Holi falls in the month of February or March. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated in Phalgun month.

Significance of Holika Dahan

The ritual of lighting the sacred bonfire stems from the legend of Holika. As per belief, she was the sister of King Hiranyakashipu, who wished to be worshipped as God. However, Hiranyakashipu's son, Prahlad, refused to worship him and remained faithful to Lord Vishnu. Offended, Hiranyakashipu decided to eliminate Prahlad but couldn't succeed. He then sought help from Holika, who was immune to fire. Holika sat on a pyre with Prahlad to kill him. But Prahlad remained unharmed while Holika died in the fire.

Following this, Lord Vishnu killed Hiranyakashipu after assuming the form of Narasimha.

Celebrations

During Holika Dahan, devotees walk and pray around the bonfire carrying with vessels of water. Baked or roasted crops of the season are eaten. The next day, everyone gathers to spread colours and joy. Children hurl water balloons at each other and enjoy a variety of Holi special snacks such as gujiya and puran poli. In Mathura, people celebrate Lathmar Holi where women playfully chase and beat men with lathis or sticks.